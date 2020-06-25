Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 99th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under; and Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Cameron Tringale had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.

Tringale hit his tee shot 306 yards to the fairway bunker on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Tringale's tee shot went 207 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Tringale's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.