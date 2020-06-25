-
Cameron Smith shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Smith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 80th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Smith chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Smith at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smith hit an approach shot from 274 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Smith hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
