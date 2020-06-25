-
Cameron Percy shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Percy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Percy's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Percy had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Percy hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Percy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Percy to 3 under for the round.
