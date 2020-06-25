In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Stuard, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Davis chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

Davis tee shot went 234 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Davis's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Davis got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Davis's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.