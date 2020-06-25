In his first round at the Travelers Championship, C.T. Pan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his round tied for 82nd at 2 over; Mackenzie Hughes and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Russell Henley, Tyler McCumber, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

C.T. Pan got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving C.T. Pan to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 431-yard par-4 third, Pan went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 4 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Pan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Pan's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.