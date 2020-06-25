-
-
Byeong Hun An shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Michael Thompson, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Long, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Hoge, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Cameron Davis, Ryan Palmer, and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, An hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
An got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even-par for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, An hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, An chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
An hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.