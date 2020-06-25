-
Bud Cauley shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Bud Cauley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Phil Mickelson, Michael Thompson, Sergio Garcia, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Cauley's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cauley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cauley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cauley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cauley to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
