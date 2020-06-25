  • Bubba Watson comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.