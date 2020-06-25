Bubba Watson hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Watson finished his round tied for 77th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Bubba Watson's tee shot went 241 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Watson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Watson to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Watson had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Watson missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Watson to 1 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Watson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.