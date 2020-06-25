-
Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under with Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Keith Mitchell, Russell Henley, and Tyler McCumber; Mackenzie Hughes and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Bryson DeChambeau's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, DeChambeau had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, DeChambeau's 164 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
