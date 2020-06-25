-
Bronson Burgoon putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his round tied for 76th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Bronson Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
