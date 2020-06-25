-
-
Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
Brice Garnett hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Phil Mickelson and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Garnett had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Garnett's 166 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.