Brian Stuard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stuard had a 225 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Stuard hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 sixth. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stuard hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stuard's 114 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 6 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 5 under for the round.