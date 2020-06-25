-
Brian Harman shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 99th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under; and Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Harman's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
