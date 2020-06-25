-
Brian Gay putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Brian Gay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Michael Thompson, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Long, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Hoge, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Cameron Davis, Ryan Palmer, and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 336 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Brian Gay chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gay hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Gay hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.
