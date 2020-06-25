Brendon Todd hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Phil Mickelson, Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Todd had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Todd hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Todd's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Todd hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 4 under for the round.