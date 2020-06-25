-
Brendan Steele shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 80th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Steele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Steele at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Steele had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 11th green, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Steele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
