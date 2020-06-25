In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Brandt Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Snedeker's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Snedeker his second shot was a drop and his approach went 123 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.