-
-
Branden Grace shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
Branden Grace hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Grace had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Grace's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Grace's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.