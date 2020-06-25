In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 151st at 4 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under; and Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Van Pelt took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his sixth shot onto the green and one putting for double bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Van Pelt's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th Van Pelt hit his tee shot 272 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 10 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Van Pelt at 2 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Van Pelt chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.