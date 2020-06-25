-
Bo Hoag putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Hoag hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Bo Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bo Hoag to 1 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoag had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hoag's tee shot went 148 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
