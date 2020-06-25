Billy Horschel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 58th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Phil Mickelson and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Horschel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Horschel hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Horschel had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.