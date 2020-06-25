In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Beau Hossler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 146th at 3 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hossler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hossler to even-par for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hossler chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hossler's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hossler had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hossler's tee shot went 248 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.