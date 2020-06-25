Austin Cook hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 74th at 1 over; Mackenzie Hughes and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cook chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cook's his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 133 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Cook had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cook's 108 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Cook hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 1 over for the round.