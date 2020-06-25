In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Adam Schenk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 137th at 2 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under; and Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk his third shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 146 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Schenk hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Schenk's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.