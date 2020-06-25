Adam Long hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Long hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Long had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Long's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Long missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Long to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Long had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Long's tee shot went 290 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 62 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 74 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.