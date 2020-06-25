-
Abraham Ancer shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler Duncan, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to 2 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
