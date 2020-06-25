Aaron Wise hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Wise finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Aaron Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Wise suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wise at 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Wise at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Wise had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Wise hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.