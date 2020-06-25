-
Aaron Baddeley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Baddeley finished his round tied for 79th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Aaron Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Baddeley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
