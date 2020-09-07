-
-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship
-
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Xander Schuaffele jars clutch birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele sinks a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 2nd at 18 under with Justin Thomas; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Xander Schauffele had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Schauffele's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Schauffele had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.