Webb Simpson putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson uses nice approach to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Webb Simpson lands his 196-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Webb Simpson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Webb Simpson's 157 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Simpson hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Simpson had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Simpson's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Simpson hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
