In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Webb Simpson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Webb Simpson's 157 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Simpson hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Simpson had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Simpson's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Simpson hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.