-
-
Viktor Hovland shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the TOUR Championship
-
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Viktor Hovland birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hovland had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Hovland's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.