In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day in 7th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Tyrrell Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hatton's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hatton to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Hatton hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Hatton had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.