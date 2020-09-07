Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day in 17th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Finau suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Finau at 2 over for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 3 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 3 over for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Finau to 3 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 17th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Finau stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Finau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.