  • Tony Finau shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.