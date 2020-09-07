In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Im finished his day in 11th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Im's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Im went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

Im missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Im's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Im's 223 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Im's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Im had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.