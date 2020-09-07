In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Muñoz's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Muñoz had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Muñoz's 173 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Muñoz's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Muñoz's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 17th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.