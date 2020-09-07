-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Scottie Scheffler in the final round at the TOUR Championship
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler’s short game leads to birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his day in 5th at 14 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Scottie Scheffler's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scheffler had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
