-
-
Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the TOUR Championship
-
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Ryan Palmer closes with birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Ryan Palmer gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Palmer's 168 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Palmer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Palmer at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Palmer had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Palmer's 170 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Palmer's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.