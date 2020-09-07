In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Palmer's 168 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Palmer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Palmer at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Palmer had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Palmer's 170 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Palmer's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.