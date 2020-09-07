  • Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Ryan Palmer gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Ryan Palmer closes with birdie at TOUR Championship

