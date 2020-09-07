Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rory McIlroy had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McIlroy's 95 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

McIlroy missed the green on his first shot on the 211-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, McIlroy had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.