  • Rory McIlroy putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy hits his 146-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy’s tight approach leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

