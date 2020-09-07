-
Patrick Reed putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Reed birdies No. 16 in Round 4 at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Reed finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Patrick Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Reed's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Reed had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.
