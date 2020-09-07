In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Marc Leishman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day in 29th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

Leishman got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Leishman chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Leishman at 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Leishman hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Leishman's 116 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.