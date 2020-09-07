-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 07, 2020
Mackenzie Hughes closes with birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Mackenzie Hughes lands his 76-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day in 14th at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Hughes hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hughes's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Hughes had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Hughes's his second shot went 26 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Hughes hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
