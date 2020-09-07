  • Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Mackenzie Hughes lands his 76-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes closes with birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Mackenzie Hughes lands his 76-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.