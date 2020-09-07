  • Lanto Griffin shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Lanto Griffin drains a 32-foot putt to save par at the par-3 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Lanto Griffin’s lengthy par save at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Lanto Griffin drains a 32-foot putt to save par at the par-3 2nd hole.