In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

Griffin got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Griffin got to the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt to save par. This put Griffin at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Griffin's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Griffin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Griffin had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.