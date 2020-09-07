  • Kevin Na shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Kevin Na gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na gets up-and-down for birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Kevin Na gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.