In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Kevin Na hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 27th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

Na got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Na hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Na at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Na's 107 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Na's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 17th, Na reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Na at 2 over for the round.