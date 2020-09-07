In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day in 23rd at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

Kisner got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kisner's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Kisner's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Kisner had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kisner's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 17th, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.