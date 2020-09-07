In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 2nd at 18 under with Xander Schauffele; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Thomas's 180 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Thomas's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Thomas had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Thomas hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 sixth. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Thomas's 112 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 17th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.