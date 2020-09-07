-
-
Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the TOUR Championship
-
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day in 4th at 17 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; and Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under.
On the par-4 third, Rahm's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rahm had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Rahm's 82 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Rahm had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
Rahm hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.