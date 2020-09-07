Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day tied for 27th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 first, Joaquin Niemann reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Joaquin Niemann at 1 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 third, Niemann chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Niemann had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Niemann's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Niemann's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 77 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Niemann's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.