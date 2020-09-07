Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama hit his tee shot 292 yards to the fairway bunker on the 479-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Matsuyama's 133 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.