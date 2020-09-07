  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 182-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama’s nice tee shot leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

