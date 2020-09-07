  • Harris English rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Harris English lands his 83-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Harris English birdies No. 18 at TOUR Championship

