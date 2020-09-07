In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Harris English hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. English finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

Harris English got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harris English to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, English hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, English's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, English had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, English's 136 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to even-par for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, English hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, English hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.