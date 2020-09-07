-
Dustin Johnson shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 07, 2020
Highlights
Dustin Johnson gets up-and-down for winning birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole, securing his 23rd victory of his PGA TOUR career and the FedExCup Championship.
Dustin Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
