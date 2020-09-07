  • Dustin Johnson shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole, securing his 23rd victory of his PGA TOUR career and the FedExCup Championship.
    Dustin Johnson gets up-and-down for winning birdie at TOUR Championship

